MOH proposes employers give special one-day off for workers to undergo health screening

REMBAU: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has proposed that employers give an additional one-day leave for their workforce to undergo health screening.

Its minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the cooperation of employers in the public and private sectors was important in ensuring that their employees undergo health screening.

He also urged the Finance Ministry to look into drawing up a regulation for employers in this country to provide such a day’s leave to their workers.

“When a worker wants a have a medical check-up, usually once a year, hopefully, the employers will give it. Otherwise, they will have to take it from their annual leave allocated,” he said after officiating at the Merdeka@Parlimen Rembau programme held at the Kampung Seri Kendong community hall, here, today.

Also present was Negeri Sembilan Information Department director, Zaaba Abu Bakar.

Khairy said employers needed to take into consideration the situation faced by the employees who might not have time to undergo health screening on a weekend.

“They are not able to do it during their working hours and they’ll be busy with their own family on weekends. In the end, they are unable to undergo health screening.

“I’ve requested for this under the 2023 Budget as it will have an impact on the employers,” he added.

The media had in July, reported on the low level of awareness of Malaysians, which was at 53 per cent, in not undergoing health screening since one year ago.

At the programme today, Khairy in his speech, spoke on the people’s togetherness in ensuring the country’s capability of facing the challenges brought by Covid-19.

He said the cooperation and support of the people had pushed the country into the endemic phase of Covid-19 due to their adherence to the public health safety measures implemented. - Bernama