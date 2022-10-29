MOH proposes two voting methods for Covid-19 patients

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) has proposed two possible ways to the Election Commission (EC) to allow Covid-19 positive individuals to vote in the 15th general election (GE15).

“A decision on the SOP (standard operating procedure) for Covid-19 positive individuals to vote will be known this coming Monday,“ said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The first method is to provide a special lane and room for Covid-19 positive individuals to vote.

“The other option is for Covid-19 patients to go to an MOH tent where we will make sure they wear the necessary protective equipment before being taken to the polling station. There is no need to queue,” he told reporters after the Putrajaya Pink October Fun Walk 2022 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham had earlier said that non-critical Covid-19 patients would be allowed to cast their ballots in GE15, subject to the imposition of strict SOP by the EC.

Polling is on Nov 19, with nomination set for Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.

On breast cancer, Dr Noor Hisham said MOH had raised the target of early detection for stages one and two cases to more than 75 per cent from the current 50 per cent.

He said screening for stage one breast cancer had exceeded 95 per cent in developed countries.

Dr Noor Hisham said the campaign on early detection of breast cancer would continue to be intensified to raise awareness among women, especially those aged 50 and above and the high-risk group. - Bernama