MOH raises concern about traders using aquariums as drink containers

SARIKEI: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has raised concern over the action of some ‘air balang’ traders who sell beverages in aquarium-style containers.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the ministry would send the relevant units to take action.

“We are worried that the use of aquariums (to sell drinks) will affect the quality of or pollute the water, so we will look into this matter,“ he said.

Awang, who was met by reporters during a visit to the Sarikei Hospital here today, was asked to comment on the matter, which went viral on social media yesterday.

Lukanisman believes the actions of ‘air balang’ sellers were to attract attention, especially netizens.

“However, we must look at the quality of the product or jar used. From what is seen on Twitter, the container used was an aquarium tank,“ he said, adding that the MoH will look into the matter from the point of view of food safety and quality.

A tweet uploaded by a Twitter user under the name ‘Jabatan Netizen Malaysia’ said that the practice of selling drinks using aquariums fitted with water filter pumps is wrong.

The tweet went on to say that non-food grade silicone is used to glue the aquarium tank glass.

It added that those who want to do food business must attend a food handling course where they will be taught the dos and don’ts of the food hygiene and safety. -Bernama