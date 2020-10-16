MOH reactivates special Covid-19 Account

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today reactivated the special Covid-19 account to enable members of the public to make donations to the ministry in support of its efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min said following the reactivation, the Ministry of Finance had approved a tax deduction for contributions and donations in cash deposited into the account, in accordance with Subsection 44 (6) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

He said MOH has never appointed any party or individual to act as its agent in collecting cash contributions for the ministry.

“The reactivation of the special account was made following requests from various parties who want to make cash contributions to the ministry due to the increase in Covid-19 cases tally since the end of last September.

“Cash donations can be channelled through RHB Bank (account number: 2-66016-0002347-5) under the name of ‘Sumbangan Perubatan KKM’,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Chen said MOH also expressed its appreciation and gratitude to companies, non-governmental organisations and the public who are willing to come forward and donate to the ministry in an effort to address Covid-19.

The special bank account was opened on March 23 and the donations collected would be used to purchase medical equipment, medicines and other medical necessities at MOH facilities to assist medical frontliners in their battle against the pandemic.

On May 31, MOH deactivated the account following a drop in Covid-19 positive cases with a total contribution of RM31,671,903.27.

Dr Chen said as at Sept 30, RM30,597,202.81 from the total amount had been used to purchase medical equipment such as ventilators, infrared thermometers, ultrasound equipment, beds, and also reagents used for Covid-19 tests as well as to transport MOH officers to Sabah.

For further enquiries, the public can contact at 03-88833111 or email to sumbangancovid19@moh.gov.my. -Bernama