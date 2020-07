KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has acknowledged the role of the media in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said apart from explaining government policies and programmes, the role of the media was particularly important in disseminating information quickly and accurately and acting as an agency that could correct public perception.

“Media practitioners are also frontliners, they are also at risk, they go through pain and struggle. So, MOH and I would like to say thank you for your commitment, perseverance and patience,” he said in his speech during a dinner with about 120 media practitioners from various agencies.

He added that Malaysia’s success in containing Covid-19 was the effort of various parties. — Bernama