MOH recommends SOPs to ensure GE15 is Covid-19 safe: KJ

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recommended to the Election Commission (EC) several standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the 15th General Election (GE15) so that it is held in the conditions of ‘Covid-19 safe election’.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said with the country’s Covid-19 situation under control, his ministry is of the view that some of the restrictions imposed during the previous state elections can be relaxed, including the wearing of face masks and the right to vote for individuals tested positive for Covid-19.

“The MOH has prepared a recommendation so that more flexibility is given and candidates are free to meet; political parties are free to give speeches and there are no restrictions as before so that the democratic process can be carried out more fairly for all.

“The same goes for the right to vote for individuals who are positive for Covid-19, who are in isolation at home, not critical, they can vote... perhaps the voting route is different, alternative tents, always wear a face mask, so their rights are respected,” he said after officiating the Disaster Management Seminar at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Elaborating further, Khairy said that MOH had considered the issue of voting rights in depth before making recommendations to the EC because it is enshrined in the Constitution.

Therefore, he emphasised that any recommendations given to the EC also take into account the interests of the public, so that they are not harmed by the presence of Covid-19 patients.

Asked whether the decision on the SOPs he made was valid considering that he was part of the caretaker government, Khairy said the matter had been discussed before the dissolution of Parliament.

“We have discussed it with the EC and they will finalise it this week. Any decision that is of public interest can be made and this is for the public interest, after all this directive was made before Parliament was dissolved. We think far ahead at MOH,” he said.

Regarding flood preparedness, Khairy said that MOH has identified 11,085 public health personnel to be assigned to help flood victims at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) nationwide.

It involves medical, health and mental health or psychosocial teams, which are crucial to help victims who face natural disasters.

“We have identified, and they already know their respective duties, because for the past two years we have started preparations for the monsoon season and we have done it based on the states, and even simulations have been carried out.

“There are many deployments in areas of states that often face floods such as Johor, Kelantan, east coast states and Sarawak, so our deployments are more based on the risk mapping we do,“ he said. - Bernama