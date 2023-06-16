MOH records 39 heat-related cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MoH) recorded a total of 39 cases of heat-related illness from the 16th Epidemiological Week (ME) (April 16-22) to the 23rd ME (June 4 to 10).

Its minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa said 23 of the cases were heat exhaustion, 11 were heat cramps and five were heat strokes.

“Kelantan had 10 cases, Sabah (nine), Sarawak (eight), Melaka (four), Terengganu (three), Kedah (two) while Pahang, Kuala Lumpur and Perak reported one case each,” she said in a statement today.

She added that in terms of age breakdown, 25 cases involved adults, teenagers (nine), children (three) and senior citizens (two).

She said no new deaths due to heat stroke were reported in ME 23/2023, with the only fatality being the one reported on April 25, adding that all other patients who sought treatment had been discharged.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said the country is facing the southwest monsoon and weak El Nino conditions until September 2023, which has the potential to make the weather in the country drier than the southwest monsoon seasons from 2020 to 2022.

She said the prolonged hot weather can also cause water levels in dams to drop, disrupting clean water supplies and causing open fires and haze that can affect public health.

“As such, the MoH advises the public to limit outdoor activities and reduce excessive physical activities during hot weather.

“People are also encouraged to stay hydrated by consuming water regularly and avoiding open burning to prevent haze. If you feel unwell, seek immediate treatment at a nearby clinic,” she added. - Bernama