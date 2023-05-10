MOH refutes claim that nurses will be given Virus X vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has denied the claim that nurses in the country will be injected with the Virus X vaccine against Disease X, a name coined by the World Health Organization (WHO) for an unknown pathogen predicted to be a new pandemic threat.

In a statement on Facebook today, the MOH said the claim was incorrect and irresponsible.

“The claim can create negative perceptions about frontline healthcare workers, especially nurses who have dedicated their services to the country,” the statement said.

As such, the MOH also advised the public to refrain from sharing such false information as it can cause public anxiety.

Members of the public are also encouraged to verify the authenticity of news before sharing it, using reliable fact-checking platforms like sebenarnya.my. -Bernama