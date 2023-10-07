MOH revokes notification of two cosmetic products found to contain scheduled poisons

PUTRAJAYA: The product notification for Airee Beautycare Night Cream and BL Ledehh Day Cream 1 has been revoked as they were found to contain scheduled poisons and no longer allowed to be sold in Malaysia.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan in a statement today said Airee Beautycare Night Cream was found to contain mercury, while BL Ledehh Day Cream 1 contained hydroquinone and tretinoin.

He said mercury is prohibited in cosmetic products because it can be harmful to health, causing damage to the kidney and nervous system and can interfere with the brain development of young children or fetuses, apart from causing rashes and skin irritation.

“Products containing hydroquinone and tretinoin need to be registered with the Drug Control Authority and can only be used with the advice of health professionals,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said hydroquinone can, among others, cause redness, discomfort, undesired changes in skin colour, hypersensitivity of the skin, prevent pigmentation which reduces skin protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and increase the risk of skin cancer.

He said unsupervised use of tretinoin can also cause redness, discomfort, soreness, peeling, and hypersensitivity to the skin.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said sellers and distributors of the products should stop selling and distributing them immediately and those caught doing so face a fine of up to RM25,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both for the first offence and a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both for subsequent offences as provided under the Drugs and Cosmetics Control Regulations 1984.

“Companies that commit the offence can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and fined up to RM100,000 for subsequent offences,” he said.

Members of the public using the products are also advised to immediately stop using them and seek the advice of a health professional if they experience any discomfort or adverse effects.

The status of cosmetic product notifications can be checked at the NPRA’s website at www.npra.gov.my. -Bernama