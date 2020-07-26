MOH seeks for more blood donations

TAIPING: The Health Ministry is encouraging the public to continue donating blood to ensure the supply is always sufficient, especially during emergencies.

Deputy minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said there was a need to remind the public on the importance of donating blood from time to time, although the current blood bank supply in all hospitals was adequate, including while managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Only 2.2% of the total Malaysian population are blood donors and continuous awareness is needed as blood transfusions are not carried out only during disasters.

“We need the donors to be prepared for any critical possibilities. Also, red blood cells have expiry dates as the shelf life is between 45 and 50 days,” he told reporters after officiating the Appreciation Ceremony and state-level World Blood Donors Day Celebration, today.

A total of 64 blood donors received the appreciation certificate at the ceremony held at the Taiping Municipal Council, here. - Bernama