MOH staff urged to practise universal precautions to avoid Covid-19 infection

PUTRAJAYA: Health Ministry (MOH) staff has advised to practise universal precautions when performing surgeries, treating patients, or conduct deliveries in hospitals and clinics.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said among the measures are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), face masks, and face shield.

“The preventive steps should be taken even though the Covid-19 test results are not out yet when managing emergency cases involving HIV and Hepatitis C patients,“ he said in his daily press conference on Covid-19 here yesterday.

For healthcare personnel who did not take any precautions, Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry would ensure they go for swab tests and if tested positive for Covid-19 after surgery or treatment, then the operation theatre and treatment room would be decontaminated.

On the high probability that the deadly virus would linger in the community for up to two years, MOH has taken Covid-19 screening initiatives on all patients before undergoing emergency and semi-emergency surgeries at all the government hospitals.

Asked about a case involving siblings in Perak where one of them did not show symptoms but tested positive, Dr Noor Hisham said it could be the sporadic case and it was detected due to individual’s compliance to do screening before returning to work.

He said sporadic cases have been decreasing following the decline in Covid-19 positive cases detected in SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection).

The ministry would expand its detection of sporadic cases in clinics nationwide so it can be detected and monitored at the early stages.

“We welcome companies who wish to conduct Covid-19 screening tests on their workers and if positive cases are identified, then the ministry would isolate and provide treatment,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 25,156 foreigners in Malaysia have been screened for Covid-19 so far and 1,211 had been found positive.

Of the total, 495 are still receiving treatment at the hospital, three in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), four died while 712 have recovered. — Bernama