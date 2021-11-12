MOH studying use of barcode on Covid-19 self-test kits

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is studying the use of barcode on Covid-19 self-test kits to facilitate updates of the results on the MySejahtera application.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said people have been buying the Covid-19 RTK saliva self-test kits but failed to report their results on the MySejahtera application.

“Over five million self test kits were sold but their registrations and updates (results) on the MySejahtera application are still low. This is probably due to many are still keeping it,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 development, here today.

Present was Clinical Research Institute director, Dr Kalairasu Peariasamy.

Dr Noor Hisham said the MOH strongly encouraged the public to report their self-test results via the MySejahtera application.

“We believe that there are more negative than positive results,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia’s Covid-19 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) had once reached almost three per cent, exceeding the value set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) following the detection of positive cases in the community.

A TPR of less than five per cent indicates that the Covid-19 infection is under control in a locality. — Bernama