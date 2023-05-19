MOH targets 1,000 O&G specialists at facilities by 2030

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia still lacks obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G) specialists, with only 667 specialists currently serving at Ministry of Health (MOH) facilities, said Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said that various efforts are being implemented by the MOH in producing O&G specialists, to meet the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) ratio standard of 23.7 per 100,000 women, as well as covering gaps in O&G in MOH hospitals nationwide.

The MOH is working to produce 155 O&G specialists every year, including through the recruitment of O&G Masters students, he said.

“Our target is to have at least 1,000 O&G specialists at MOH facilities by 2030,” he said to the media, after officiating the 1st National O&G MOH Congress today. The three-day congress is being held from today (May 19) until May 21. - Bernama