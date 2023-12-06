MOH targets 25% reduction in high blood pressure cases by 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) aims to reduce cases of high blood pressure (HBP) in the country by 25 per cent by 2025.

Its minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said during that period, MOH also targets to reduce salt consumption by 30 percent in addition to preventing an increase in the obesity rate by ensuring that it remains below the 15 per cent level.

“As for diabetes, we found that 31.89 per cent of diabetic patients have reached a good level of Colon Diabetes, which is an HbA1c reading of less than 6.5 per cent.

“For diabetes we also monitor through blood glucose level measurements every three months for patients treated at health clinics and this monitoring is done through the National Diabetes Registry (NDR),“ she said.

She was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH-Balik Pulau) regarding the ministry’s targets to reduce the number of people suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure in the country during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today. -Bernama