MOH to announce SOPs for frequent travellers next week

TANGKAK: The Health Ministry (MOH) will announce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for frequent travellers, such as those who work and do business abroad, by next week, said its minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Bukit Gambir Health Clinic here today, he said the ministry was looking at more practical SOPs such as weekly Covid-19 RT-PCR or RTK Antigen test.

For normal travellers, Khairy said they would be required to take the PCR test before departure and RTK Antigen test upon arrival. He, however, said this protocol was not suitable for frequent travellers.

“It doesn’t make any sense to ask them to undergo all the screening tests like normal travellers. Let’s say a person is working in Singapore but lives in Johor Bahru...it’s hard for him to undergo the PCR test every day. So, right now were are refining the SOPs for these periodic travellers.

“Maybe they will do the screening test every week and show proof of their test. Also, they need to take another test if they have any symptoms. That is the suggestion so far. We are looking at the most practical and safest measure in terms of public health,” he said.

Khairy said this in response to a suggestion from National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that it was best for individuals who commute to Singapore to work not be required to undergo quarantine, but still need to follow the stipulated SOPs.

Muhyiddin said the move was to facilitate the reopening of the country’s borders and ensure good economic growth. — Bernama