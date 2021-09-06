MOH to assess delay of Papar Hospital phase 2 project — Khairy

PAPAR: The Health Ministry (MOH) will make an assessment soon on the delay of Papar Hospital’s phase two project, which was scheduled for completion last year, before deciding further action on the project.

Its minister, Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said only 22 percent of construction of the hospital building, estimated at RM86 million, has been completed as scheduled.

“After this, I will have a meeting with Senior Works Minister (Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof) to decide on the way forward. One step forward is definitely for us to terminate the existing contractor.

“Before that, we have to make an assessment to see the reason for the delay,“ he told reporters after a visit to Papar Hospital, here, today.

Khairy said if the contract is terminated, MOH would also need to meet the Finance Ministry to re-evaluate the status of the construction project.

He said the hospital’s new operation theatre could not be used as construction that did not follow the specifications and requirements of an operation theatre.

“I have also asked the KSU (secretary-general of the MOH) to look into the status of the operation theatre at this hospital to see whether it can be saved or not,“ he added. — Bernama