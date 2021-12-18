MOH to conduct screenings at flood relief centres - Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Flood victims who are symptomatic, at risk or test positive for Covid-19 will be isolated at quarantine centres to prevent the spread of infection to others, says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

In a statement here today, he said all flood victims would be screened before being allowed to enter the relief centres.

“Covid-19 positive cases will be isolated either at a Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) or Special Relief Centre or referred to hospitals if required,“ he said.

According to Khairy, close contacts or Patients Under Surveillance (PUS) will be quarantined in the same Special Relief Centre, but placed in another block, while those with symptoms will also be quarantined.

The flood situation is worsening in several states, with Selangor recording the highest number of flood victims this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Khairy said two health clinics in Selangor, namely KK Port Klang and KK Pulau Indah were affected by the floods and could not operate.

“The MOH will inform of nearby alternative clinics if these health clinics are still unable to operate on Monday,“ he said.

He also advised the public to remain vigilant if they were in areas at risk of floods, and to comply with the instructions from the authorities.

He said members of the public should also inform the response agency if they were confirmed positive for Covid-19 or identified as a close contact, so that appropriate action could be taken during the evacuation and rescue process.

“Always abide by the SOPs and new normal practices during the evacuation process and while at the relief centre, always wear a face mask, practice physical distancing, and inform the staff or medical team if you experience any Covid-19 symptoms.

“Flood victims should also avoid gathering in large groups, and have a practice of cleaning their hands with hand sanitisers or soap, especially when using common facilities as toilets,“ he said. — Bernama