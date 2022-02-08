MOH to ensure welfare of support service staff in govt hospitals

PUTRAJAYA: The government is committed to ensuring the welfare of private support service staff in public hospitals as they are also the frontliners in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said although these workers were under the responsibility of their respective concession companies, the Health Ministry is also responsible to ensure that their welfare is always protected.

“I give my commitment and will work on championing their welfare because they are also frontliners who are assisting the nation.

“These support staff have been of great help (to the ministry) in managing the COVID-19 pandemic... don’t underestimate their struggle,” he told reporters after receiving a memorandum from the National Union of Workers in Hospital Support and Allied Services here, today.

The memorandum, which was handed over by the union’s chairman Roziah Mohd Hashim, among others, demanded that a COVID-19 allowance be given to all support staff at government hospitals besides requesting for the abolition of the contract system.

Khairy said the ministry would look into the demands comprehensively and he would also meet with concession companies to better understand the issues raised by the union.

Meanwhile, Roziah expressed her gratitude because Khairy had stated his commitment to look into the union’s demands.

“I thank the minister for taking the time to listen to issues related to support service workers at government hospitals,” she added. - Bernama