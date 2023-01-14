MOH to focus on improving hospitals, health facilities

SEGAMAT: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will focus on improving hospitals and facilities at all MOH health centres nationwide.

Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said at present, the ministry has no plans to build new public hospitals but to just complete what was already under construction.

“We will, however, focus on making improvements and upgrading the facilities at existing hospitals and health centres nationwide, including in Sabah and Sarawak,” she told reporters after distributing mandarin to the public in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration at the U Sentral Segamat supermarket here today.

In another development, Dr Zaliha said the MOH does not anticipate a surge in Covid-19 cases during the CNY celebration.

“Nevertheless, we will continue to be vigilant,” she added. - Bernama