PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) will introduce the PeKa B40, a healthcare scheme to address the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among those in the low-income (B40) group in the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said further details on the PeKa B40 scheme would be announced on Mon (Jan 28).

He was speaking to reporters after the launch of the mySalam B40 National Protection Scheme by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here today. Also present was Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The mySalam scheme provides takaful protection for B40 households who received the Cost of Living Aid (BSH), as well as to assist them deal with financial difficulties arising from admission to government hospital wards or when struck with one of the 36 critical illnesses.

Dr Dzulkefly said PeKa B40 and MySalam would complement each other as both schemes shared similar social principles to facilitate the people’s access to the necessary health services, reducing the cost of living and improving the well-being of the people.

Dr Mahathir, in his speech when launching the mySalam scheme, said the PeKa B40 scheme would benefit those aged 50 and above in the B40 group.

“It is a pilot project of 2019 with an allocation of RM100 million,” said Dr Mahathir.

Unlike PeKa B40, Dr Dzulkefly said, mySalam was for those aged between 18 to 55, who received the Cost of Living Aid (BSH).

While PeKa B40 scheme would focus on health screening for early detection of NCDs, he said.

“Early detection is important in order to avoid complicated treatment requirements and high costs if the patient is diagnosed late or is at a critical stage.

On the other hand, MySalam, he said, would focus on providing benefits when the recipients were diagnosed with one of 36 critical illnesses.

“In order to ensure the success of both schemes, the MoH and the Finance Ministry have held a series of discussions to ensure sustainability in terms of benefits provided.

“This is in line with the spirit and aspiration of the government today to enhance cooperation between all ministries to drive synergies, for the well-being of the people,” he added. — Bernama