MOH to launch Madani Afiat programme on Sunday

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will launch the MadanI Afiat programme, a platform to disseminate basic disease prevention information and health promotion programmes to the people, on July 9 in Gombak.

Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said Selangor was chosen as the launch venue because the state government had successfully implemented various health initiatives for its people.

“Many initiatives have been carried out by the Selangor government and we also learn from this state, for example the Madani Medical Scheme,“ she said when appearing as a guest in the radio programme ‘Bicara Khas’, produced by SelangorFM today.

She said the Madani Afiat programme would include health exhibitions as well as health screening and anti-dengue campaigns.

“We want the community to have the awareness to undergo health screening for early diagnose of diseases and to avoid complications,“ she said.

Dr Zaliha said the ministry would also mobilise a team of nurses who will do health screenings and provide health education from home to home to enhance health promotion and disease prevention.

“With the concept of ‘whole of government, whole of society’, all parties, not only the MOH, have responsibilities and need to play their part in order to create a healthy society,“ she said.

She added that the ministry had also planned a series of tours to other states across the country to extend the benefits of Madani Afiat to all citizens.