MoH to re-examine tobacco generational endgame policy: Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The tobacco generational endgame (GEG) policy will be re-examined in terms of its implementation through the Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill 2022 which has yet to be approved in Parliament, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix).

“Generally, to me, it (GEG policy) has its advantages but I have to look into the implementation process when we have reached a decision as implementation of measures cannot be drastic... I will look into that,“ she said when appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio’s Bersama Pemimpin programme here today.

She said this when asked if she would continue the various policies developed by the ministry under its previous minister.

Dr Zaliha said in helming the ministry, she was open to receiving advice and suggestions from former health ministers as well as stakeholders.

As the country’s first woman Health Minister, Dr Zaliha admitted that her biggest challenge is to maintain excellence in the ministry and working to improve the country’s healthcare services.

Among other things, the GEG law will prohibit the sale and use of any form of smoking-related products including electronic cigarettes or ‘vapes’ to individuals born from Jan 1, 2007 onwards, with the aim to ban the future generation from smoking and vaping.

The bill was tabled for the first reading by former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on July 27 but was later referred to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee for finetuning. - Bernama