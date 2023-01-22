MOH to reopen e-Pharmacist system from Jan 30

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will reopen its e-Pharmacist system for the selection of training placements for pharmacy officers Grade UF41 from Jan 30 at noon until Feb 1.

Before this, it was reported that the system was temporarily closed to fix technical issues.

Since the e-Pharmacist system was opened last Thursday, MOH said there had been complaints from graduates applying the placements and immediate action had bee taken to rectify the issues, including access and lag issues.

“A total of 627 candidates were offered appointments and are required to choose a placement this session.

“To prudently deal with this situation, the e-Pharmacist system has been closed to allow the technical team to assess and resolve this technical glitch,“ it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the MOH said the date of reporting for the Transformasi Minda programme (PTM) will be maintained at Feb 13 and hoped that all affected candidates will be patient and access the system again on appointed date. - Bernama