MOH to restrategise, prepare for possible resurgence of Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) will take advantage of the current low numbers of Covid-19 cases to restrategise, in terms of manpower mobilisation and operational plans, to prepare for a possible surge in cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said during this period too, MOH frontliners would be given time to rest after working hard for the past five months.

“For the past five months, healthcare workers and MOH personnel had been working day and night, and as a result of their sacrifice, COVID-19 positive cases had been decreasing.

“There has also been a drop in patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and quarantine centres, in the past two weeks and this is the best time to give the MOH staff a break or counselling to encourage them perseverance, should there be a spike in cases.

“We need to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” he told the daily Covid-19 daily press conference here today. - Bernama