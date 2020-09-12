MOH to study on mandatory quarantine for those returning to Peninsula from Sabah after state election

PORT DICKSON: The Health Ministry (MOH) will study if a mandatory quarantine should be imposed on those from the Peninsula who went to Sabah for the state election.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the matter would be discussed at the Special Ministerial Meeting on the Implementation of the Movement Control Order.

“We will conduct a study on the risks involved and it will be discussed at the Special Ministerial Meeting on Covid-19 and also with the National Security Council (NSC),“ he told reporters at a press conference after officiating the Bagan Pinang Wellness Hub here, today.

He said this when asked whether the ministry would impose a mandatory quarantine order against those from the Peninsula who are involved in the Sabah election upon their return from the state, following the increase in new Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

