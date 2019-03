KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MoH) will carry out a study and produce a health technology report on the effectiveness of wet cupping therapy in treating diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix), said the ministry had published a technology assessment report in 2012 that stated there was no solid evidence supporting its efficacy in the treatment of diseases such as backache, asthma, hypertension and headache.

“However, the ministry will study the scientific evidence for the effectiveness of wet cupping in both (diabetes and CVD) in the near future, perhaps in 2020,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Dr Azman Ismail (PH-Kuala Kedah) who wanted to know whether the ministry intended to use the method of cupping in government hospitals as it was an evidence-based treatment of chronic illnesses as well as to help reducing cost for treatment.

Dr Dzulkefly said the introduction of cupping service at government health facilities could be considered based on the results of the technology report and current situation.

Meanwhile, in his answer to a supplementary question from Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PH-Hulu Langat) who wanted to know the extent of the ministry’s efforts to monitor the centres that offered cupping therapy, Dr Dzulkefly said his ministry had set strict rules pertaining to the setting up of such centre.

“We have been emphasising on traditional and complementary medicines and there are regulations in practice. We have set the rules, details of SOP (standard operating procedure) and certain conditions for them to adhere to, so it is our responsibility to strictly monitor those centres,” he said. — Bernama