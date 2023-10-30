MOH: Two new monkeypox cases detected

PUTRAJAYA: Two new cases of monkeypox (mpox) involving two local men have been detected in Malaysia, bringing the cumulative number of cases to four this year.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, in a statement today, said the third case was confirmed on Oct 21 after the man showed symptoms of fever and blisters on Oct 6.

The fourth case is a close contact to the third case and was confirmed positive on Oct 23, with the patient also exhibiting the same symptoms on Oct 6, he said.

“Both cases are undergoing isolation at home and are in stable condition. Both of them deny having a history of travelling abroad within 21 days before the symptoms appear.

“All contacts for the third and fourth cases have been identified and have not experienced symptoms of mpox infection. Their health status is also being monitored,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the two new cases were not related to the first and second cases reported in July.

Mpox is a type of infection caused by the mpox virus, and infection occurs through close contact with individuals who have symptoms and signs of mpox infection.

The symptoms are fever along with maculopapular rash on the face, palms, soles, genitalia, conjunctiva and cornea.

“The incubation period before an individual starts showing symptoms is between five and 21 days from the date of exposure.

“Individuals tested positive with mpox infection can infect others a day before the symptoms appear until all the blisters have completely dried up and fallen off. Usually, mpox cases will heal on their own without any specific treatment,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said medical practitioners should be vigilant about individuals with rashes or blister symptoms who turned up for treatment, especially among high-risk groups (key population).

He added that a history of close contact with symptomatic individuals must be obtained.

“For suspected mpox cases, blister swabs, oral swabs and blood or serum samples need to be sent for laboratory testing.

“Suspected cases should be reported to the nearby district health office through the e-Notification System for further investigation and control measures to be implemented,” he said. -Bernama