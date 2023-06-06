MOH: Two-year-old suspected to have suffered nicotine poisoning due to e-ciggie

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) said there was a case of a two-year-old girl believed to have suffered acute nicotine poisoning in Bera, Pahang on May 30.

According to a MOH statement, here tonight, on the day of the incident, the child’s grandfather found her coughing, vomiting and having difficulty breathing, and at the same time, a disposable electronic cigarette (vape) device was found on the floor near her.

“The girl is suspected to have inhaled or swallowed the liquid from the disposable e-cigarette device. She has since been sent to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS), Temerloh, in Pahang as she needed respiratory assistance at the children’s intensive care unit.

“This child was reported to have had two seizures while undergoing medical treatment. The patient is now stable and breathing without the aid of a ventilator. She being monitored closely in the hospital,“ said the statement.

“The result of an urine test showed the presence of a high level of nicotine. The electronic cigarette device which was found has been sent to the laboratory for further testing,“ it said.

“Nicotine poisoning due to the use of tobacco or electronic cigarette liquid can cause acute effects such as heart palpitation, vomiting and seizure,“ it added. -Bernama