MOH using MySJ to track monkeypox among inbound travellers

PETALING JAYA: All travellers from monkeypox-affected countries are advised to register and update their health status on the MySejahtera application regularly.

The instruction comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency on Saturday.

“From May 1 until July 23, 2022, a total of 531,630 recorded travellers arrived from countries that reported cases of monkeypox and the MySejahtera application had issued a MonkeypoxHealth Alert to these travellers,” Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement today.

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic. Globally, the disease has killed five people.