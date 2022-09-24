MOH values NGO involvement in making vaccination programme a success

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) values the contributions of non-governmental organisations (NGO) that assisted in speeding up the provision of vaccinations to Malaysians.

Its Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said initiatives like the house-to-house vaccination programme conducted by the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM) helped the ministry to successfully implement the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

“At that time, the ministry had mobilised nurses and doctors to implement the house-to-house vaccination campaign, but we at the ministry were shorthanded. NCSM suggested enlisting volunteers to help and this campaign yielded results when they managed to provide over 150,000 vaccinations,” he said during his speech at the NCSM appreciation ceremony and the launch of the book, ‘From Cancer to COVID’, officiated by Perak Sultan, Sultan Nazrin Shah here tonight, with Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim also in attendance.

Khairy also said that his ministry was committed to fighting cancer in the country together with NCSM.

“After we’re done with this COVID-19 pandemic or when it’s under control, then the ministry and NCSM need to return to fighting cancer. I give my full commitment to NCSM,” he added. - Bernama