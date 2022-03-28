MOH: Viral message about MySJ deleting vax certs fake

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today denied that individuals yet to receive their vaccine booster doses will have their vaccine certificates removed from the MySejahtera app.

The ministry said vaccination statuses will be changed to “incomplete” for Sinovac vaccine recipients and those aged 60 years and above who have yet to receive their booster doses.

The ministry also added that it will not be erase the digital vaccination certificates as claimed by a recent viral message.

The ministry was refuting an earlier message that went viral on social media claiming that the government will erase the digital vaccination certificates of individuals who refuse to take their booster jabs.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had announced last year that full vaccination privileges will be withdrawn from Sinovac vaccine recipients and those aged 60 and above if they do not obtain a booster dose by February 28.

Individuals fully vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Covishield, Novavax, Sputnik V, CanSino, Jannsen, and SputnikLight will still retain their Fully Vaccinated status even if they don’t get boosted.

However, the minister agreed to extend the period for another month, with the deadline now falling on March 31.

Khairy had said that the decision was based on guidance from the World Health Organisation, after studies indicated a reduced vaccine efficacy against the Covid-19 Omicron variant.