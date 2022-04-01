MOH white paper to be tabled in Parliament soon

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) is preparing a white paper on reforming the country’s health system for tabling in Parliament, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

“The document is being developed and will be tabled in Parliament soon so that all health recommendations and reforms planned would be future proof.

“This means all health recommendations and reforms would be implemented regardless of who is leading the ministry in the future,” he said at a 2021 MOH Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony here today.

With the white paper, Khairy hoped MOH services to its clients, scope of duty and welfare of staff would be improved.

He said the white paper was prepared after it was proposed on Jan 15 and hoped it would receive bipartisan support when it is tabled in Parliament.

Touching on the roles of MOH staff at all government health facilities, Khairy said in line with the slogan “We are ready to help,” all parties have to carry out their duties conscientiously and be prepared for changes in future.

“We (MOH staff) cannot remain complacent with a level of achievement. The expectations of clients on the civil service are getting higher each day and we need to carry out continuous changes to meet the demand and hopes of the people,” he said. - Bernama