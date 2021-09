PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will share data on adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) due to the Covid-19 vaccine injections among the public from next week, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. (pix)

He said he had discussed with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on the sharing of AEFI to reassure the people.

“So that you can see what kind of AEFI whether headache, fever and so on. We will release as part of my commitment to provide transparency,“ he told a media conference on the development of Covid-19 here, yesterday.

Khairy said that no report of death due to the Covid-19 vaccine shot was received by the ministry since the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme(PICK) was implemented on February 24.

According to Khairy, as of last Monday (August 30), a total 34,455,366 doses of vaccines had been administered.

Through the AEFI reporting system, Khairy said the rate of report received through MySejahtera was 0.53 from 1,000 doses.

“Of this total, 0.004 per 1,000 doses were reported as serious AEFI and the majority of serious cases only required a short period of hospitalisation for observation and treatment.

“We have closely monitored AEFI cases to ensure the vaccines we give are safe and do not cause harm in terms of side effects,” he said.

Khairy said, other than data on AEFI, numerous data on Covid-19 would be shared with the public in detail next week in the effort to boost MOH’s transparency.

“This is a granular data which we will provide openly for all to see, which is more than the data we have supplied all this while.

“I have made a determination that the work culture of MOH after this will be more towards transparency so that the issues of trust in the government and MOH’s response to the pandemic (will not arise).

“There should no longer be accusation of secrecy and accusation of information that we cannot obtain from the government,” he said.

Khairy said as of August 31, 84.3 per cent of the adult population in the country had received one dose of Covid-19 vaccines while 64.2 per cent of the adult population had complete vaccination.

The rate of Covid-19 immunisation coverage for the adult population who had received at least one vaccine dose in the Klang Valley, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak and Labuan had exceeded 90 per cent, he said.

He said the effectiveness of the vaccines was proven through the hospital admission trends in states with complete dose recipient coverage exceeding 50 per cent such as the Klang Valley, Negeri Sembilan, Labuan and Sarawak which have been dropping.

He said the downwards trend of Covid-19 patient admission too could be seen at Sungai Buloh Hospital which dropped by 53 per cent compared to early August 2021.

“In this regard, I wish to clarify and emphasise that the Covid-19 vaccines used in PICK are especially effective in reducing the risks of severe infection complications,” he added.

-Bernama