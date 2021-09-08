MOH working on ventilation guidelines for reopening of gyms - Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is working with the National Security Council (MKN) to develop some ventilation guidelines regarding the reopening of gymnasiums as well as on allowing outdoor team sports activities, said its minister, Khairy Jamaluddin. (pix)

“This will not take long but because of the nature of indoor fitness centres, we must stress on certain ventilation requirements. Working on it urgently,” he tweeted today.

Khairy said the good news would be announced soon.

“Meanwhile, the request by Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Youth and Sports Minister) for outdoor team sports is justified. The minister is indeed concerned about the sports sector. Earlier, it was discussed and decided at the MKN Covid-19 meeting,” he said.

Earlier on Twitter, Ahmad Faizal urged Khairy to allow gyms and outdoor sports facilities to reopen following the government’s recent announcement that cinemas would reopen from tomorrow (Sept 9).

Ahmad Faizal suggested that gyms and outdoor sports could be allowed to reopen with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that cinemas in states that are in Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) would be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity beginning tomorrow, with only those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination allowed to enter the halls.

-Bernama