MOHA orders PDRM to investigate deaths under custody

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) has directed the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into deaths under custody following the stipulated procedure under the law.

MOHA, in a statement today, said the ministry through PDRM, was also prepared to improve the standard operating procedure (SOP) on the detention of suspects in lockups from time to time to ensure deaths under custody did not recur.

The statement comes following a memorandum on deaths under custody handed over by a Pakatan Harapan representative to MOHA yesterday.

According to media reports, the memorandum, among others, wanted a special independent task force to be set up to investigate the recent deaths of two detainees, namely, A. Ganapathy and S. Sivabalan.

According to the authorities, the deaths were due to health issues that had been confirmed by the hospital.

MOHA said that all investigations on cases of death under custody would be conducted fairly and transparently based on the existing laws.

“Stringent action without compromise will be taken against any party found to be negligent while on duty or for committing offences that result in such cases taking place,’’ it added. — Bernama