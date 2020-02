KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Mohamad Alamin (pix) today took his oath of office as the new Kimanis Member of Parliament (MP) in the Dewan Rakyat before Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Mohamad, 47, of Barisan Nasional, won the seat in a by-election on Jan 18, which was held after the Federal Court on Dec 2, 2019, upheld the Election Court’s ruling on Aug 16, nullifying the sitting MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory in the 2018 general election.

In the straight fight by-election, Mohamad defeated Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang with a 2,029-vote majority.

Speaker Mohamad Ariff congratulated Mohamad on his victory and expressed hope that the latter would be able to make a useful and beneficial contribution to the Dewan Rakyat and excellent service to the people.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Ariff said the next meeting of Dewan Rakyat, which is scheduled to begin on March 9, would depend on the latest development of the country’s current political situation.

“However, preparations are being made as usual,” he said, adding that any announcement on the next Dewan Rakyat meeting would be announced once the situation is clear. — Bernama