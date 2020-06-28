Mohamad Ariff confirms receiving motion to terminate him as Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof (pix) confirmed he has received a motion proposing to terminate him of his Dewan Rakyat Speaker post.

He said he also received a motion to terminate his deputy Nga Kor Ming from his respective post.

Mohamad Ariff said both motions were adopted in accordance with common practice and in accordance with Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders without prejudice.

“It is up to the House to decide according to provisions of the Constitution. I have no problem personally so long as the process of democracy and Constitution is adhered to,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Nga who is also Teluk Intan MP, confirmed the motion was moved by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and was handed to the Dewan Rakyat on Friday evening (June 26).

Nga was earlier reported as saying that he respected the decision made at Dewan Rakyat on whether he and Mohamad Ariff should continue or be relieved of their posts according the Constitution and Parliament Standing Orders. - Bernama