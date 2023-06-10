Mohamad: Asean member countries ready to help Malaysia tackle rice issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Asean member countries have agreed to cooperate and prioritise helping each other in tackling food-related issues, including the shortage of rice supply, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (gambar).

He said the decision was conveyed at the 45th Asean Ministers of Agriculture and Forestry (AMAF) Meeting, which began on Oct 2 and ended today.

“Asean collaboration means if we face rice issues, Asean member countries will give priority to Asean nations first. Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand have also stated that they will consider any new requests for additional imports and so on.

“It’s the same in our relationships with China. Earlier, China’s Customs authorities wanted to find ways to facilitate trade between Asean and China. Likewise Japan and South Korea,” he said when met after holding meetings with Cambodia and China in conjunction with the AMAF today.

Commenting on the AMAF, Mohamad said the five-day meeting went smoothly and thanked all parties who helped make it a success.

Malaysia hosted the 45th AMAF in a bid to strengthen Asean's position as a global food basket, in addition to driving closer cooperation among member countries to preserve food security in the region.

It was attended by Asean member countries - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam - as well as China, Japan and South Korea. -Bernama