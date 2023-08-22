Mohamad: Don’t take peace, stability enjoyed today for granted

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) today called on military personnel and the public from all segments of society to play an important role in maintaining national security and sovereignty, and not to take peace and stability enjoyed today for granted.

He said the existing spirit of togetherness and cooperation among the people serves as a strong fortress that will continue to safeguard Malaysia from any threats.

The commitment of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country cannot be denied, but this responsibility should not be shouldered solely by the security forces as it requires cooperation from all parties.

The minister said this at the launch of the ministry-level Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign at the Dataran Wisma Pertahanan here today.

“Defence is a shared responsibility that demands the engagement of the entire society. Public participation is essential in achieving Comprehensive Defence and supporting the commitment of the Defence White Paper,” he said.

As for the ministry, Mohamad said it is always committed to ensuring that the three wings of the MAF are equipped with the latest equipment and technology and empowered through efficient training, in order to be able to face any threat effectively.

“However, I am confident that the strength of our defence depends not only on existing resources and assets but also on the commitment and determination of all citizens to ensure that Malaysia continues to remain peaceful and stable,” he said.

Mohamad also said that the collaboration between the people and the MAF reflects the nation’s comprehensive approach to strengthening Malaysia’s defence in line with the theme of this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations, which is ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’ that calls on all parties to unite to face future challenges.

“In the context of national defence, this theme underscores a vital principle, which is unity, and embodies the spirit of togetherness in building a stronger, prosperous, and peaceful nation,” he added. -Bernama