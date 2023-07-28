Mohamad Fauzi: Tun Dr Ismail a figure of national unity

KUALA LUMPUR: The late statesman Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman was a figure of national unity, according to the Ministry of Communications and Digital secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

He said the late Tun Ismail was one of the main characters who conceived the five principles of Rukun Negara when Malaysia faced its darkest episode in May 1969.

“Tun Dr Ismail was a former deputy prime minister during Tun Abdul Razak’s leadership from 1971 to 1973. At that time, we went through a bloody event, an episode of sectarian violence on May 13, 1969, after which the country was governed by the National Operations Council (MAGERAN).

“Tun Dr Ismail was the then deputy chairman of MAGERAN and the chairman was Tun Abdul Razak. They were given the responsibility to restore peace and ease racial tension. It was there that the idea for the Rukun Negara started,” said Mohamad Fauzi when he appeared as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘Apa Khabar Malaysia’ programme, here today.

Mohamad Fauzi said Dr Ismail also held a strong conviction that despite the differences in religion, race and culture, Malaysians can live in a united and harmonious atmosphere.

Commenting on the programme to commemorate Dr Ismail’s services in conjunction with this year’s National Month celebration, he said it aimed to raise patriotism among the people as well as to appreciate the services and contributions of national leaders to Malaysia’s independence.

He said the programme is targeting an estimated audience of 15,000 will be held at Dataran Merdeka on Aug 2 from 9 am to 4 pm, and is in collaboration with 10 agencies and ministries.

The programme will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In addition to agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), the programme also involves the Prime Minister’s Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Federal Territories Department, National Archives and Putrajaya Corporation.

On the contents of the programme, Mohamad Fauzi said the three main segments will be a wall of memories displaying photos, speech texts and Dr Ismail’s apparel and personal collection as well as traditional performances including the ‘rebab’, ‘ghazal’ and silat.

“I was also informed that we will be putting on a wayang kulit show in animatronics. This is a combination of wayang kulit and digital technology, which is quite interesting to me.

“There is also a special six-to-seven-minute documentary by Finas (Malaysia’s National Film Development Corporation) showcasing Dr Ismail’s struggles from 1948 until his passing on Aug 2, 1973. Admission is free and we welcome the public’s attendance, ” he said.

The programme’s itinerary also includes poetry recitations by National Poet Laureate Datuk A.Samad Said and Rahmah sales as well as exhibitions by government agencies.-Bernama