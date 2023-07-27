Mohamad Hasan: 448 ATM quarters repair projects expected to be completed by year end

PORT DICKSON: A total of 448 projects to repair and maintain the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (ATM) quarters will be implemented through an additional allocation of RM200 million recently announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) said his ministry gave priority to critical repair work of ATM quarters nationwide.

“We will upgrade, including leaky roofs, water supply problems and other things that we consider as critical,” he said at a press conference after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for the Army Camp and Staff Quarters of the Royal Military Police Corps and Army Red Warriors Training Centre in Mukim Sri Rusa, today.

“We also appeal to the Ministry of Finance to relax the conditions to facilitate the process of carrying out these projects, so that they can be completed by the end of this year,” he said.

Mohamad said the projects will be managed by the Royal Army Engineers Regiment in each state and will be monitored by the teams to ensure they run smoothly.

Regarding the ground-breaking ceremony on the 24-hectare land belonging to the ATM, Mohamad said the location is a forest reserve that will be developed into a new camp, staff quarters and training centre for the Royal Military Police Corps.

“The project, costing RM232.9 million, involves the redevelopment of the ATM assets which are the training centre for the Royal Military Police Corps, PULAPOT, the Army Red Warrior Acrobatic Team headquarters (ARW) and the Rumah Keluarga Malaysia Angkatan Tentera (RKMAT) housing units as well as related facilities which are originally located at Genting Klang Camp in Kuala Lumpur.

“This project will take 18 to 24 months to complete.

“The redevelopment of the ATM asset is one of the reciprocal components from the housing construction under the One Personnel One House (SASaR) programme which was approved earlier.

Mohamad said once the project is completed in 2025, it will provide comfort and convenience to ATM management and personnel.

“This is our forest reserve and I hope the construction will not affect the environment... Let it be like a camp in the park and the residents (personnel) will feel peaceful living here,” he said. -Bernama