Mohamad Hasan: BN, PH seat allocation to be announced in two or three days’ time

GEORGE TOWN: The Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council Committee will announce the distribution of seats between the two blocs for the upcoming state polls in two or three days’ time.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the decision on the seat allocation will be final and advised all parties to accept the decision.

“When the announcement is made by the Presidential Council, I hope that all parties, including those at the state level will accept the decision. If not, there will be no end and it will be difficult.

“If you cannot accept it, there will be feelings of dissatisfaction and ultimately we won’t be able to run the state polls well. The important thing is, we want to win,“ he told reporters during a working visit to Penang here today.

Mohamad, who is also Defence Minister, said he was satisfied with BN’s level of preparedness to face the polls in the six states namely Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.

He said the BN and UMNO machinery had been working since the last 15th General Election (GE15) and that he would continue to improve the performance of the party machinery.

When asked if the Perikatan Nasional’s waves will pose a strong challenge in the upcoming polls, Mohamad said BN and PH will empower themselves and build a strong fortress.

“Perikatan Nasional waves? I don’t see any kind of waves, we just need to strengthen ourselves. If we have a strong fortress and good teamwork, we can push back any kind of waves,“ he said.-Bernama