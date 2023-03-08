Mohamad Hasan down with influenza, advised to rest for three days

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) is down with influenza and has been instructed by his doctor to rest for two to three days.

Through a video posted on his Facebook, Mohamad who is defending the Rantau state constituency in the Negeri Sembilan state election, apologised to voters and the Barisan Nasional party machinery for not being able to participate in the campaign during the period.

“I am very sorry because I’m down with influenza... I am having a bad cough and fever. The doctor has told me to rest and not go out for fear of infecting others,“ said the Defence Minister

Mohamad who is the Member of Parliament for Rembau, also called on the machinery to continue working in the areas as scheduled, adding that he would be joining them in three days time.

“I can’t go out now but I hope to meet as many voters as possible when I recover. Insya-Allah,“ he said.

Mohamad is facing a straight fight against Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Rembau PAS deputy president Rozmal Malakan in the contest for the Rantau state seat. - Bernama