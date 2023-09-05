Mohamad in Singapore to strengthen defence cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) is in Singapore on an official visit to strengthen defence cooperation between Malaysia and the republic.

The Defence Ministry (MINDEF), in a statement today, stated that during the visit, Mohamad also met his counterpart Dr Ng Eng Hen.

According to MINDEF, the bilateral defence cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore includes training activities and military exercises, courtesy and official visits by senior officials of the ministry and the armed forces, exchange of officers and courses and participation in defence exhibitions.

“This defence cooperation is strengthened through multilateral defence cooperation, namely the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting and ASEAN Senior Defence Officers Meeting, Five Power Defence Arrangements and Malacca Straits Patrol.

“Both defence ministers are confident that this meeting can strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries and ensure more activities can be carried out in the future,“ according to the statement.

Mohamad also met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, during which various matters were discussed, especially on defence cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore.

The delegation from the Malaysian Defence Ministry also visited the Counter Terrorism Information Facilities (CTIF) Operations Center at the Changi Naval Base.

According to MINDEF, Mohamad’s visit has opened up new opportunities for the two countries to continue their good working relationship, especially in defence. -Bernama