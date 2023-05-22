Mohamad: Malaysia committed to enhancing defence industry capabilities

LANGKAWI: Malaysia is committed to enhancing the capabilities of its defence industry through regional cooperation, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said this was crucial to realising the country’s goals in the soon-to-be-established defence and security industry blueprint.

“This blueprint includes our vision for Malaysia to contribute to global security through the production of hardware and technology,” he said in his speech during the opening and reception of the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) here tonight.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

On LIMA’23, Mohamad said the event has become one of the most highly-anticipated events in the defence exhibition calendar, not only by members of the industry and defence forces but also by the public.

He said the one event that instantly captures the attention and imagination of all is the air show, besides the 41 ships from 13 countries showcased at Resorts World Langkawi.

“Visitors this year will be able to get up close to the ships, not only those (berthed) at the jetty, but even those anchored in the middle of the sea. All of these have solidified the reputation of LIMA as one of the leading air and naval shows in the world. All in all, we are expecting a total of over 45,000 trade visitors and a record 250,000 public visitors.

“With the biggest LIMA yet, I am excited to see how every one of us can work hand in hand to uphold regional security. Over the next five days, my counterparts and I will be holding bilateral meetings, marking a positive milestone in promoting a strong, stable and sustainable future. Together, we can further strengthen the cooperation among defence industry stakeholders,” he said.

LIMA’23 is participated by over 525 exhibitors, including 140 companies from the defence industry, 101 companies from the commercial sector and 284 companies from both sectors.

The event would also see 18 countries with country pavilions, including Australia, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, South Korea, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. -Bernama