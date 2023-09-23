Mohamad: More non-bumis urged to join armed forces

PORT DICKSON: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has called on more non-Bumiputera citizens to join the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), especially the Army.

He said that despite various efforts to encourage the group’s participation in the ATM, the number of non-Bumiputera personnel remains low, at around three per cent.

Mohamad stressed that the support and encouragement from parents and non-governmental organisations play a crucial role in attracting more non-Bumiputera individuals to pursue careers in the military.

“Despite various efforts, including roadshows and promotions, we have not achieved a satisfactory level of non-Bumiputera participation.

“I urge more non-Bumiputera youths to come forward and consider careers as members of the armed forces. The remuneration and military service benefits are improving. We aim to achieve more than 10 per cent participation from non-Bumiputeras.”

He said this in a press conference after the passing-out parade of young male soldiers series 197/23 and young female soldiers series 48/23 at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) here today.

Army Chief General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan was also present to witness the parade, which involved 1,013 young recruits, comprising 661 males and 352 females, for this intake.

Mohamad said this intake received an encouraging response from Diploma holders, even though the minimum qualification requirement is the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

“Many individuals view the military as a good career and understand that it opens up opportunities to further their education and build a better future,” he said.

In another development, he said the ministry was still studying to continue the Pemberian Khas Kepada Pesara (PKKP) special aid to military veterans, adding that the matter will be discussed in the Cabinet.

Media previously reported that the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) is asking the government to consider continuing the special aid in Budget 2024 to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 13.-Bernama