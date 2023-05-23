Mohamad: Navy needs to be modernised

LANGKAWI: The Navy needs to be modernised and be constantly up to date with the latest breakthroughs in new and evolving naval technology, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix).

He said neglecting this would only invite difficulties and hardships for sailors and the people, as a modern Navy is essential for a modern economy.

“The Navy must be prepared for any scenario, equipped with wisdom, intelligence, and experience to handle unprecedented events.

“History has shown us that as technology evolves, the security landscape and nature of maritime matters change as well,“ he said.

He said this in his keynote address during the Chiefs of Navy Roundtable Talk (CNRT) in conjunction with Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA ‘23) at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre here, today.

Mohamad said the country’s wealth through maritime-based economic activities is intertwined with its ability to tackle maritime security issues.

“Here in Malaysia, we seek to solidify our positioning and thrive as a Maritime Nation with Continental Roots, in accordance with our Defence White Paper,“ he added.

However, Mohamad said he is aware that modernisation comes at a cost, and budgetary must be carefully considered by relevant authorities, as neglecting maritime security can lead to challenges in other areas.

Earlier, Mohamad opened the CNRT with the theme ‘The Future of Naval Technology in a Changing Security Landscape: Global and Regional Trends’.

Also present was the Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob.

The conference is to provide a platform for all participants to discuss specific topics in order to obtain knowledge and experience by means of exchanging ideas. -Bernama