Mohamad: Newly-appointed CDF capable of making MAF a stronger, unified force

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) believed that the new Chief of Defence Force (CDF) General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman possesses the credibility, leadership quality and ability to make the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) a stronger and unified force.

He said Mohammad’s appointment would propel MAF towards becoming an integrated, agile, and focused force capable of facing a dynamic and uncertain security environment.

“He has served for 36 years in the military, was appointed as Joint Director of the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force, and successfully led Malaysia out of the pandemic through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in 2021.”

The minister said this after witnessing the handover of duties of the Chief of Defence Force from General Tan Sri Affendi Buang to Mohammad at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

On March 22 this year, Mohammad, 59, was appointed as the Army Chief.

Meanwhile, the defence minister said MAF must be capable of responding to both traditional and non-traditional security threats with the highest level of preparedness.

“The people expect a truly unified and prepared armed forces that can face any form of incoming threats. As the defence shield of the nation, the strengthening of MAF’s defence capabilities must be done comprehensively to protect the interests of the country, especially in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Earlier, Mohamad also witnessed the handover of duties ceremony from Mohammad to the new Army Chief General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

Mohamad also expressed confidence in Muhammad Hafizuddeain’s appointment as the country’s 30th Army Chief entrusted to bring the Army to greater heights. -Bernama