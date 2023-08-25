Mohamad: No decision yet on restricting seafood imports from Japan

SERDANG: Malaysia has yet to decide whether to impose restrictions on seafood imports from Japan following the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, said Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The Agriculture and Food Security Minister said the Health Ministry and environmental experts were conducting a study to determine any potential danger before the government decides on the matter.

“No decision has been reached at this point, and we will take a stance if the study reveals any threats to the global population,” he told reporters after officiating at the MARDI Show-Tech organised by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) here today.

It was reported that several countries, such as China and Hong Kong, decided to suspend seafood imports from Japan as Tokyo began discharging treated radioactive water into the sea on Thursday.

Mohamad said the government is now focusing on the security of food supply, especially rice, in response to early warnings from countries like India and Vietnam that may increase prices or stop exporting altogether.

He said early preparations must be made to ensure an adequate rice supply through new technology and research, as Malaysia currently imports 35 per cent of its rice needs.

Regarding MARDI Show-Tech, Mohamad said it serves as a platform to showcase agricultural technology and innovation derived from the institute’s 54 years of research to the community and industry players.

The exhibition that will take place today until Sunday aligns with MARDI’s efforts to boost the country’s agriculture and agro-food sector through technology and innovation. -Bernama