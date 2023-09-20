Mohamad: Pelangai must continue to be BN’S stronghold

BENTONG: The Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery must ensure that every corner of the Pelangai state consituency is covered for the area to remain the party’s stronghold in Pahang.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said all its members must also support whoever is nominated by the BN leadership and not practice the culture of internal sabotage or ‘cah keting’ because they carry the party’s flag and not contesting in their individual capacity.

“There should be no disputes, instead, there should be a consensus so as not to be defeated. We must maintain our record in Pelangai so that it continues to be a BN stronghold.

“We need to ensure that the majority won by Datuk Seri Johari Harun (Pelangai state seat incumbent) is maintained or improved,“ he said.

Mohamad who is also the Minister of Defence said this to reporters after launching the BN machinery for the Pelangai state seat by-election at Simpang Pelangai here today. Also present was State BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail who is also Pahang Mentri Besar.

He said BN’s win will also create the momentum for victory after the Unity Government’s candidates won in the by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat in Johor on Sept 9.

When asked about the low voter turnout recently, Mohamad described this as normal in any by-election because voters often think that their votes will not bring much change.

“The important thing is for us to make sure that all the 3,000 UMNO members here come out to cast their vote on polling day. If everyone do their part, we are assured of 20 per cent (votes) and we need to convince voters in every corner,“ he said.

Pelangai state constituency has 16,456 electors.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent Johari, 53, who was killed in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam on Aug 17.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed Oct 7 as polling day while nomination and early voting have been set on Sept 23 and Oct 3 respectively.

In GE15, Johari won with a majority of 4,048 votes defeating Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Kasim Samat, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri and Isa Ahmad of Pejuang.-Bernama